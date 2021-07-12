🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ruttger's needed a brand that would appeal to a younger audience and target the next generation of customers.
Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge is a local favorite in Bemidji, MN and has been around since 1915! After the new owners took over in 2017, they were ready for a brand refresh. After defining their target audience, we were able to create a new modern logo. We took their outdated website and designed a more unique modern one. We built the website in WordPress to allow for the most options in growth and easy editing.
Services Utilized:
Branding
Custom Web Design
Web Development
SEO