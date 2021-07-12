Ruttger's needed a brand that would appeal to a younger audience and target the next generation of customers.

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge is a local favorite in Bemidji, MN and has been around since 1915! After the new owners took over in 2017, they were ready for a brand refresh. After defining their target audience, we were able to create a new modern logo. We took their outdated website and designed a more unique modern one. We built the website in WordPress to allow for the most options in growth and easy editing.

Services Utilized:

Branding

Custom Web Design

Web Development

SEO