Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Filip Ivanović

DailyUI - Landing Page Design

Filip Ivanović
Filip Ivanović
  • Save
DailyUI - Landing Page Design dailyui illustration design web design figma adobe photoshop
Download color palette

Hello everyone, today I got landing page challenge which got me pretty excited. I made a landing page of imaginary tropical ocean bar. Tried going with casual vibe relaxing beach atmosphere using brighter colors. Feedback will be much appreciated! Hope you like it!

Links:
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/filip-ivanovic-534809214
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0156e00ab6ba9cf8ae
.
.
#DailyUI#WebDesign#Figma#Photoshop

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Filip Ivanović
Filip Ivanović

More by Filip Ivanović

View profile
    • Like