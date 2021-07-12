🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Over the years we have helped Stittsworth Meats grow their brand in correlation with the companies growth.
Stittsworth Meats offers a variety of high quality meats and smokehouse items. They support farmers and the community by using meat sourced from within the Midwest region. We will continue to give them high-quality graphic design and technical consultation as their company grows and is an innovator for new ideas in the industry.
Services Utilized:
Graphic Design
Marketing
Web Development
E-commerce
Product Packaging
Videography