Oats & Goats graphic design branding strategy
Oats & Goats a fantastic ice cream alternative! We created a fun and bright brand to appeal to kids and young families.

The market research indicated that dairy free and organic health food markets would be ideal for this product. Demographic research was then implemented to narrow down each persona. It's always important to get people excited about your upcoming product! Making sure you have a landing page, email sign up, and social media before launch will help spread the word. In the near future we will finalize packaging, create a website, and develop a social media campaign. We are very excited for the second phase of this tasty and fun brand!

Services Utilized:
Strategy
Branding
Graphic Design

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
