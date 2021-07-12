Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex — redeye design

Coat of arms update

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
  • Save
Coat of arms update line flat branding brand identity logo
Coat of arms update line flat branding brand identity logo
Download color palette
  1. d1.jpg
  2. d2.jpg

Update of the coat of arms of the municipality of Calera de Tango, Chile. (Concept)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
Hello 🖐🏻

More by Alex — redeye design

View profile
    • Like