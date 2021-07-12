Language learning voice activated smartwatch app 🔈🔈🔈

Hi there 👋🏼

This is a design for Anderson Scott, a Gen-Z college student who just started learning Mandarin. He wants to learn Mandarin on his smartwatch app that he always wears where ever he goes. Since he is a beginner at learning Mandarin, he needs instant feedback on whether his pronunciation is correct. He is also a visual learner.

Base on the need of Anderson, I developed this smartwatch app that can achieve his goals!

-------------------

🔈Remember to turn on the sound to learn how to say "Blue is beautiful!" in Mandarin 😊

-------------------

Hope you enjoy it!

Have a nice day!

R