MLP Pipp Petals Pdf Coloring Pages

pipp coloringpages coloring cartoon my little pony mlp
Pipp is a pink pegasus with golden hooves. Her legs have a slight gradation into lighter pink feathering. Her wings are fluffy and white, made of large, soft feathers. Her violet mane is wavy and swept to one side. Her tail is of average length. She has green eyes.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
