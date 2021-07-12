🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
(Almost) Daily Challenge by Webflow
👉🏻 https://daily-challenge.webflow.io/dc-68
Make the Apple class website by Webflow
🌎 https://bit.ly/33eJZ0N
Please check Behance too
👏🏻 https://www.behance.net/OpenBookmarksCo/
😄 Takashi Hirakimoto @ Open Bookmarks Co.
✉️ https://www.linkedin.com/in/takashihirakimoto
🖥 https://www.openbookmarks.co
✍️ Branding, Web Design & UX Design
📙 Building trust through design
👍🏻 Meeting people beyond nationality
📍 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada