Neil Williams

Dot Matrices UI/UX

Neil Williams
Neil Williams
  • Save
Dot Matrices UI/UX brker brick matrix dot chiptune texture glass frosted branding typography logo xd adobe motion animation ux ui design graphic web
Download color palette

User interface and experience design concepts for an upcoming project. Still just an Adobe XD mockup, but I'll commit time to development when I find some. The logo, typeface, and general branding for Dot Matrices will get their own shot in the future.

Dribbble's GIF quality restrictions are a pain for us plebs without a pro account. While there is a certain rustic charm to the reduced palette, just know that it's less crispy in person.

Neil Williams
Neil Williams

More by Neil Williams

View profile
    • Like