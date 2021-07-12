Dot Matrices UI/UX

User interface and experience design concepts for an upcoming project. Still just an Adobe XD mockup, but I'll commit time to development when I find some. The logo, typeface, and general branding for Dot Matrices will get their own shot in the future.

Dribbble's GIF quality restrictions are a pain for us plebs without a pro account. While there is a certain rustic charm to the reduced palette, just know that it's less crispy in person.