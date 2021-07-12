Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bailey Latimer

Daily UI 061 • "BUTTERY SMOOTH"

Bailey Latimer
Bailey Latimer
  • Save
Daily UI 061 • "BUTTERY SMOOTH" furniture latimer animation dark theme product page home page company website landing page e-commerce figma typography agency motion ux web design web 100 day daily ui branding ui
Daily UI 061 • "BUTTERY SMOOTH" furniture latimer animation dark theme product page home page company website landing page e-commerce figma typography agency motion ux web design web 100 day daily ui branding ui
Download color palette
  1. 2021-01-21.mp4
  2. 2021-01-21-1.jpg
  3. 2021-01-21.jpg

Sharing the top shots from my private 100-day Daily UI challenge on Figma.

🎯 Goal: Finish in 30 minutes or less. Explore different trends and styles to master Figma and blur lines between creative mediums.

💡 Inspiration: Purchased a new couch and it's smoooooth as butter.

Bailey Latimer
Bailey Latimer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bailey Latimer

View profile
    • Like