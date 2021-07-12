Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Junran Shi

Daily UI 011: Flash Message

Daily UI 011: Flash Message orange doodle sketch figma mobile illustration graphic design ui daily ui flash message dailyui
Daily UI Challenge 011: Flash Message

Kind of a quick and dirty, but wanted to try a different style. Credit to Karthik Srinivas for the illustrations! (https://www.karthiksrinivas.in/charco)

Press "L" to show some love 🥰 Any feedback is welcome!

