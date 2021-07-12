Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Endi Pons

hykoc_banner.old

Endi Pons
Endi Pons
  • Save
hykoc_banner.old skate sticker packaging logo
Download color palette

This is a photo of a retro kraft sticker made for Hykoc, an old skateboarding brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Endi Pons
Endi Pons

More by Endi Pons

View profile
    • Like