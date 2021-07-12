Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WebscanID

WebscanID required a new brand – along with a new website, app screen mockups, and tradeshow booth.

It was an app used for ID scanning. This new app was intended for bars and restaurant staff. They knew that a great brand was important, especially in the app marketplace. They also needed a website to promote all of the great features for the app and why it would benefit the bar or restaurant.

Services Utilized:
Graphic Design
Marketing
Web Development
E-commerce
Product Packaging
Videography

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
