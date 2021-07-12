Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meditation Guru - App Development

We created a new brand for Meditation Guru, along with concepts for their app screens. Meditation Guru was a new app focused on mindfulness and ancient Hindu practices.

Services Utilized:
Branding
Logo
App UX Design

Industry Focus:
Apps
Health & Wellness
Meditation

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
