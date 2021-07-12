Muni Sekhar

Glossy Lollypop!

Muni Sekhar
Muni Sekhar
  • Save
Glossy Lollypop! vector colorful colo abstract lollypop glossy figma design
Download color palette

Glossy Lollypop! Designed in Figma!
Shot from Time Machine!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Muni Sekhar
Muni Sekhar

More by Muni Sekhar

View profile
    • Like