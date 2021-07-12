Goldie Fish Logo Design Dribbble

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Goldie is a branding design and marketing consultancy that works with consumer-facing businesses. We have developed a unique process that always starts with brand positioning where we define the core proposition, agrees exactly who it is targeting and what needs to be communicated in order to meet the brand's sales objectives. We then turn this work into a creative brief, brand, and marketing strategy and develop a tactical plan which we go on to deliver over a pre-agreed term. The nature of this process means we tend to work on a retained basis with our clients.