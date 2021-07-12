Goldie Fish Logo Design Dribbble

Goldie is a branding design and marketing consultancy that works with consumer-facing businesses. We have developed a unique process that always starts with brand positioning where we define the core proposition, agrees exactly who it is targeting and what needs to be communicated in order to meet the brand's sales objectives. We then turn this work into a creative brief, brand, and marketing strategy and develop a tactical plan which we go on to deliver over a pre-agreed term. The nature of this process means we tend to work on a retained basis with our clients.