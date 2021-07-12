Gabriela Pinto

Dona neide & co. (Coffee club)

Dona neide & co. (Coffee club) brand identity coffee coffee brand brazilian illustrator brasil illustration logo branding graphic design
This project was developed with the intentions of creating a brand identity for a coffee package and then the support products.
Dona Neide, as a tribute to my mother who is a professional coffee roaster.

