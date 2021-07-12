Ali Mianji

Motion for intro video.

Motion for intro video. vector design black motion blue motion video video motion loop video intro video intro pet dog illustration illustrator photoshop aftereffects motion motion graphics graphic design animation
This motion is quick intro of the Arvin dog trainer video's in social media.
Worked for Mr.Arvin, he's dog trainer and blogger in social media.

