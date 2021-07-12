Dana Tileva

Happy birthday HRISI!

Happy birthday HRISI! card 500 markers birthday procreate animation
A birthday card for a dear friend of mine.

Heavily inspired by the most awesome music video lately - @traceloops video for Fiona Apple - Shameika
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM63Tzv-uZg

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
