Music Minimalist Logo Design

Music Minimalist Logo Design modern logo dj studio songlover singer microphone letter music brand identity logo designer lettermark logo maker letter logo creative logo minimalist logo logo design
Thanks for review my logo design project. This is a minimalist logo design. The wave music logo made logo two concept, one letter W and other Microphone.
