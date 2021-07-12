Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artisticore

Mamooth Excavation Logo Design

Artisticore
Artisticore
  • Save
Mamooth Excavation Logo Design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is a mascot logo design for a brand Mamooth Excavation.

Don't forget to press the "L" button to like and don't forget to give us feedback below so we can get a different view from all of you.

Share your thoughts about the color and concept in comments below!

___

📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at agency@artisticore.com

Stay tuned with our updates at
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

To get a visually appealing logo visit www.artisticore.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Artisticore
Artisticore
Like