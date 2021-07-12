🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Halloween Horror Font Bundle
A very successful pairing of two fonts for your Halloween Party. If you want your design to stand out with the help of fonts, not just with illustrations, you came to the right place.
Here is what you will find in this BUNDLE:
Inkhead Typeface - https://www.headfonts.com/p/tkfJ/
Rustyhead Typeface - https://www.headfonts.com/p/etnpop/
