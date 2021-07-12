Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Okta Viany

Logo Design - Genuine Gallery

Okta Viany
Okta Viany
  • Save
Logo Design - Genuine Gallery vector ui logo design logo design flat business logo branding brand guidelines illustration
Download color palette

A Logo for painting and picture gallery, a square space with comfortable and roomy design. So I incorporate a square space into a double G logo design as the image.

Okta Viany
Okta Viany

More by Okta Viany

View profile
    • Like