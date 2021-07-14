Youth Ministry Website

We are rolling out a new marketing campaign to feature our agency's client work on Instagram (of which you can follow here: Instagram ).

Although I have posted this specific project showcase on Dribbble a few months back I wanted to repost it in the new style of presentation for us, to see how well it is received in Dribbble.

The project showcased is originally the web page for the Teens ministry, part of the larger 2021 Kingdom Domain Conference "King of Glory".

Check out the full case study for more information.

