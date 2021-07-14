Youth Ministry Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are rolling out a new marketing campaign to feature our agency's client work on Instagram (of which you can follow here: Instagram ).
Although I have posted this specific project showcase on Dribbble a few months back I wanted to repost it in the new style of presentation for us, to see how well it is received in Dribbble.
The project showcased is originally the web page for the Teens ministry, part of the larger 2021 Kingdom Domain Conference "King of Glory".
Check out the full case study for more information.
Our website: www.hitrefresh.co
Follow us: Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Webflow