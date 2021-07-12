Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
André Barnett

The Girl In The Spider’s Web

André Barnett
André Barnett
  • Save
The Girl In The Spider’s Web macipad
Download color palette

Alternative Movie Poster of the film The Girl In The Spider’s Web starring Claire Foy, directed by Fede Alvarez.
Started in Adobe Fresco and finished in Adobe Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
André Barnett
André Barnett
I love to do your illustration. Available for freelance

More by André Barnett

View profile
    • Like