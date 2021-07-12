Anastasia Ozerskaya

Witchy Garden casual game

Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya
  • Save
Witchy Garden casual game ui gamedev gui casual game 2d mobile game game ui
Download color palette

Hey!
This is my new project.

You can see the link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123341331/Witchy-Garden

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya

More by Anastasia Ozerskaya

View profile
    • Like