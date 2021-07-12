Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammadreza Teymoori

Standard Converter

Mohammadreza Teymoori
Mohammadreza Teymoori
  • Save
Standard Converter identity s design gradient red blue blue red branding logo
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
The concept idea is a mix of an "S" , "PDF" , "Word" & convert icon

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Mohammadreza Teymoori
Mohammadreza Teymoori

More by Mohammadreza Teymoori

View profile
    • Like