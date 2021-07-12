GLASS BOTTOM Reverse flower dip ~ Fluid art FLOWER painting ~ St

In this step by step Fluid art tutorial I will show you, how to create a flower painting with pouring paint over a glass bottom.

TECHNIQUE: Glass bottom pour, Cup bottom pour, Bottle bottom pour

PROCESS:

- Put your GLASS on the canvas with bottom up

- Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each colour to create petal - lacing effect

- Take off the glass

- Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes

- Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)

- Lift one corner at the time and then gently lift it (the middle last)

- Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints

- And here is your flower :)

MATERIAL:

- 10x10 inch canvas

- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium

- Glass

- Paper napkin or towel

- Wooden skewer

- Palete knife

- Torch

COLOURS:

- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue

- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue mixed with Pebeo iridescent blue green

- Arties colours royal gold

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

