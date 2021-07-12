Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fiona Art

GLASS BOTTOM Reverse flower dip ~ Fluid art FLOWER painting ~ St

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
GLASS BOTTOM Reverse flower dip ~ Fluid art FLOWER painting
In this step by step Fluid art tutorial I will show you, how to create a flower painting with pouring paint over a glass bottom.

TECHNIQUE: Glass bottom pour, Cup bottom pour, Bottle bottom pour

PROCESS:
- Put your GLASS on the canvas with bottom up
- Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each colour to create petal - lacing effect
- Take off the glass
- Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes
- Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)
- Lift one corner at the time and then gently lift it (the middle last)
- Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints
- And here is your flower :)

MATERIAL:
- 10x10 inch canvas
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Glass
- Paper napkin or towel
- Wooden skewer
- Palete knife
- Torch

COLOURS:
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue
- Amsterdam prussian phthalo blue mixed with Pebeo iridescent blue green
- Arties colours royal gold
- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Fiona Art
Fiona Art

