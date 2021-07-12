Darya Ezhova

French cafe O'petit

food croissant coffee aesthetic france bistro cafe
I've made 3 first screens for the french cafe/bistro in Saint-Petersburg, and this is one of them. You can see another 2 shots on my profile and ❤️ it!

Instagram | Behance

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
