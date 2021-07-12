Okta Viany

Logo Design - Omni Player

Logo Design - Omni Player vector ui design logo design flat business logo branding logo brand guidelines illustration
A logo for podcast business that talk about sport, mostly athletic sport.
That's why in this logo I combine the element of podcast image with the athletic runway.

