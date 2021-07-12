Agile Ticket

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I had fun putting this simple agile board ticket design. The top ticket shows the number of completed tasks along with the ongoing conversations. When the user opens the ticket, they can see more details of the tasks and the conversations by switching between the two tabs.