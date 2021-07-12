Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Agile Ticket interaction design ux ui
I had fun putting this simple agile board ticket design. The top ticket shows the number of completed tasks along with the ongoing conversations. When the user opens the ticket, they can see more details of the tasks and the conversations by switching between the two tabs.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
