Project HABINO - Music Learning Mobile App

As a result of the digital age, many existing education platforms allow learners to explore various subjects. The simple purpose of HABINO Project is to focus on researching the habits of music lovers, and design a mobile app that facilitate online music education for these niche customers.
In this project, we simply have an urge to create a seamless digital experience with the effort of designing exciting visual elements, which eventually can motivate users to learn and exlore more angles of the sound universe.
It took 8 weeks to finish 50+ screens.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
