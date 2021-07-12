Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dylan Kim

Looper - News Social Media

Looper - News Social Media young adult social media news design product design logo product branding ux ui
Preview for UI/UX Design project, Looper! View the full process at https://www.behance.net/gallery/119632403/Looper/.

Any feedback and appreciation is greatly welcomed!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
