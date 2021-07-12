Natasha Tayab

Bare Beauty Packaging Design

Bare Beauty Packaging Design
The company wanted me to consider the current packaging trends in the market before designing their product. They did not want any pictures on the packaging itself, but wanted me to make use of geometrical shapes to match their logo.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
