Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here Is my latest shot on an E-Book App Design📚.
“A room without books is like a body without a soul.”
So, this app itself is a room that is full fill with books. You will find every book here which you need. There are different categories of books here like History, Novels, Business, Drama, Romance Etc. You can choose one and can save or download it by paying a short amount of money.
Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome. Hit the "L" Button if you like it. Thank You😍