Packaging Design for Soltech Solutions

Packaging Design for Soltech Solutions
The company wanted a design that isn't too serious, fun, and something that can showcase the use of their product. They wanted to make the title and name of the product stand out. The company wanted a colorful design, and wanted me to make use of their brand colours, i.e. various shades of green.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
