Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yulia Bauman

Redesign Nike Sign up process

Yulia Bauman
Yulia Bauman
  • Save
Redesign Nike Sign up process design ux ui uxui uidesign uxdesign nike signup
Download color palette

Hey, Everyone!

This is part of my uni work where I redesigned the sign up process to make it more engaging.
For this work I redesigned sign up for Nike.com

Photos: #1 - Tyler Nix
#2 - Hannes Egler
#4 - Meagan Stone

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Yulia Bauman
Yulia Bauman

More by Yulia Bauman

View profile
    • Like