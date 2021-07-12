Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Okta Viany

Logo Design - Chameleone

Logo Design - Chameleone brand guidelines branding business logo flat minimalist illustration logo logo design
A Logo Design for a Brand name : CHAMELEONE
This logo combine the beauty of multi-color of Chameleone into a simple minimalist flat logo design style.
It can be used as a separated element, the image / icon logo only or together with the text name.

