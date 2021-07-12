Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rideshare Car Service, ShareCity black

Rideshare Car Service, ShareCity black logo
Jour #29
Hello à tous ! le défi du jour est "Rideshare Car Service", du coup j'ai choisi de faire un logo qui représente un taxi ^^ il s'appellera ShareCity #dailylogochallenge #illustrator #Adobe #design #logo #day29 #dailylogo

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
