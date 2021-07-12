Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julide Hulya Sengul Can

Health Monitoring App UI Design

Julide Hulya Sengul Can
Julide Hulya Sengul Can
Health Monitoring App UI Design
Hi!
I worked on a Healthcare mobile app. User can get an appointment from a hospital or a family doctor. Also can access his/her test results, prescriptions, reports, doctor visits, diagnosis. My main goal is redesigning #enabiz app, a personal healthcare system using in Turkey, by providing solutions to its UX problems.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Julide Hulya Sengul Can
Julide Hulya Sengul Can

