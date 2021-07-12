DailyUI - 004 & 005 - Calculator & App Icon

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I didn't feel like making the usual calculator and hence thought of ideas for a specialty calculator. The result - An app that helps you to keep track of your finances.
Do let me know what you think of this! Thanks! ❤️️