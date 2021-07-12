Upasna Kakkat

#DailyUI - 004 & 005

#DailyUI - 004 & 005 softui neumorphism appicon icondesign app appdesign calculator finance dailyui ui
Design Hint: Calculator & App Icon

I didn't feel like making the usual calculator and hence thought of ideas for a specialty calculator. The result - An app that helps you to keep track of your finances.

Do let me know what you think of this! Thanks! ❤️️

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
