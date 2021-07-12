Kartikey Shandilya

Healthcare Dashboard Design

Kartikey Shandilya
Kartikey Shandilya
  • Save
Healthcare Dashboard Design hospital doctor medical dashboard healthcare dashboard design healthtech dashboard design dashboard design ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello you awesome people!

In this shot I have tried design a dashboard for Healthcare industry.

Do hit the 'L' button if you loved it, it really motivates me!💖

To see more of my work, visit here: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil

Kartikey Shandilya
Kartikey Shandilya

More by Kartikey Shandilya

View profile
    • Like