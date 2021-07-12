Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maggie Appleton

Ferris the Rustacean

Maggie Appleton
Maggie Appleton
Ferris the Rustacean ocean crustacean rust crab education developers programming course badge coding code
Ferris the crab is an unofficial mascot for the Rust programming language. Leader of the "rusteceans".

Also a great cover model for one of our egghead courses on Learning Rust through the Rustlings Exercises

Maggie Appleton
Maggie Appleton

