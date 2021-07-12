Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chaimaa Airoud

Branding Project: Specialty coffee

Branding Project: Specialty coffee typography logo vector ux ui illustration design branding
College project for branding an independent speciality coffee shop based in Edinburgh.

Created a logo, BeanK, and here example of how can be on the different packaging.

Created with Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
