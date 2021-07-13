Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Them Duquaines - The Story of the Moral

Them Duquaines - The Story of the Moral reno nevada branding logo illustration design vector album art album artwork music record design vinyl cd pin pins graphic design donkey hand drawn enamel pins typography
Them Duqaines - The Story of the Moral

We had the privilege of designing album artwork and merch for this powerful group from Austin, TX. Can't go wrong with a gatefold LP, custom CD's, posters, and pins.

