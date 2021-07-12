Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Lohinova

Astronaut

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova
  • Save
Astronaut spaceship rocket planets planet astronaut space vector logo vector art illustrator adobe illustrator design vector create logo create vector illustration illustration art branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

An illustration of an astronaut watching the spaceship flying away in the open space.

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova

More by Anna Lohinova

View profile
    • Like