Chicago "sun + spark" mural!

Chicago "sun + spark" mural! art design illustration chicagoart sun wallart mural
Walking through Chicago I saw an empty billboard area. So, I decided to make something for it! What do you think? Corner of Chicago and Michigan!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
