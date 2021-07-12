Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caio Pousa

Plasein ✱ 03

Caio Pousa
Caio Pousa
  • Save
Plasein ✱ 03 branding visual identity logo identity design
Download color palette

✱ Part three ✱
Plasein company is a brand focused on all about plastics and polymers.
Some applications.

✱ Complete project ✱
https://pousabrands.com.br/plasein

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Caio Pousa
Caio Pousa

More by Caio Pousa

View profile
    • Like