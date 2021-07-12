Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angel • Mynd Design

eForest - Logo

Angel • Mynd Design
Angel • Mynd Design
  • Save
eForest - Logo symbol mark brand business logo minimalist flat design logo design minimal logo illustration graphic design flat logo flat design branding brand identity brand design
Download color palette

Available for freelance work.

Let's talk about your project !
Reach out to me at: contact@mynd-design.com

More on my Instagram-

Angel • Mynd Design
Angel • Mynd Design

More by Angel • Mynd Design

View profile
    • Like